The first night of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 turned out to be a roller-coaster ride, as CM Punk could only enjoy the title of World Heavyweight Champion for a few minutes. Punk did his best to beat the defending champion Gunther, but just as the WWE icon held the Heavyweight Championship belt in his hands, an 'injured' Seth Rollins cashed his Money In The Bank contract to fight Punk in the same ring. The eyes of the fans in the arena popped out as Rollins' injury turned out to be a ruse. It didn't take long for Rollins to beat Punk and snatch the World Heavywieght title from his hands.

The manner in which the World heavywieght Championship fight unfolded drew reactions from all across the WWE Universe. Drew McIntyre called the outcome of the battle a result of 'Karma'.

SETH ROLLINS is here!



And he's CASHING IN! pic.twitter.com/LtGSMlBb6V — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

"Okay, I'm gonna have to say something about this. Karma's a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's gone on Raw with Seth (Rollins). Seth and I, professional rivals. Not like (CM) Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top.

"Congratulations Seth. You deserve it, and karma is indeed a biatch."

Drew McIntyre after Seth Rollins cashed-in MITB on CM Punk to become World Champion tonight:



“Karma is indeed a biatch”#SummerSlam



pic.twitter.com/rnPSb23aDF — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 3, 2025

For those who don't know, during WrestleMania 40, McIntyre had beaten Rollins to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship title before an injured Punk served as the special commentator for the match. Punk and the Scotsman got into a fight after the latter's attempt to mock him.

The entire situation prompted Damien Priest to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and take the title away from McIntyre.