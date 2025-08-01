One of the finest performers of his generation, CM Punk is looking to shoot for the stars again as he takes on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam. Punk, who made his WWE debut in 2006, had quit the company in 2014. Before his exit, Punka had formed a great rivalry with another icon, John Cena, who is on a year-long farewell tour at present. However, Punk is glad he found another opportunity to work with Cena before the latter exits the WWE arena.

In an interview with ENews, Punk described his camaraderie with John Cena as a "marriage that unfolded on screen that we both needed at the time."

"He was the goody two-shoes, Boy Scout, good guy that a lot of places booed out of the building," Punk said. "Then I was this despicable... bad guy, and people seemed to love it."

During the conversation, Punk also opened up on a big regret, as far as his WWE career is concerned.

"There's a part of me in my head that regrets stepping out because of what more we could have done," Punk asserted. "But it makes it so much sweeter that I'm back now, and I was able to come in here and work with him one last time."

The 'Stupidest Match' In WWE

In his much-loved candid avatar, Punk called the WWE Elimination Chamber event as the 'stupidest' among all.

"You can't prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It's possibly the stupidest match we do here. The structure is unforgiving, not in a PR way, in a, 'it hurts like hell and it doesn't move and it doesn't make any noise.' It's your worst enemy. Whoever designed this really doesn't like human beings, or at least us," he said.