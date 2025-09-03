WWE icon CM Punk shared an emotional post on social media, further fuelling the rumour of his wife AJ Lee's return to the company. Lee hasn't featured in the WWE since WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, meaning it's been more than a decade since she took part in a match inside the ring. "Day nine. And we move. I miss my wife and little bubba. It's too hard being away this long. This is tour," Punk said in an emotional moment.

CM Punk on day nine of being away for the WWE European tour



"I miss my wife and little bubba. It's too hard being away this long."



pic.twitter.com/YvqQJZk8XO — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 1, 2025

The talks of AJ Lee's return intensified following a Fatal Four-Way main event featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Despite having Rollins on the ropes, Punk couldn't convert the advantage he had into a win. Rollins' wife Becky Lynch appeared in all-black and delivered a low-blow to Punk, keeping the storyline alive, adding another layer of rivalry between the two.

Seeing Rollins and Lynch pair up, chants for AJ Lee's return erupted in the arena, and it took little time for those chants to get converted into a full-fledged campaign on social media.

As per a WWE insider, the talks of AJ lee's return have already taken place among the bosses. "AJ Lee has in fact been brought up in numerous pitches internally in WWE, I have learned," the WWE insider wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

An audience member during the recent Clash In Paris event was seen holding a placard that read: "CM Punk, bring back AJ Lee."