Brock Lesnar, WWE great, may show up at Clash in Paris. The 48-year-old, who is the youngest to win the WWE Championship at age 25, recently stunned everyone by appearing at SummerSlam 2025. Now, for the August 31 Paris event, where John Cena vs. Logan Paul is the main draw, Lesnar might step in. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to make a major move against competitors All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to several media reports, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will be headlining a premium event to be held on the same day as AEW All Out 2025. The event is expected to take place in Indianapolis on September 20. While Cena will be facing Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, reports claim that the match is aimed at keeping Brock out of the spotlight before the much-anticipated event.

"It can change, but the main event for this [unnamed, unannounced Sept. 20 WWE] show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it's a big one. Which is why Brock's not in Paris, because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that's where Logan Paul got the gig," Dave Meltzer reported.

Seth Rollins grabbed the limelight after thrashing CM Punk to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship title on the first night of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Punk did his best to beat defending champion Gunther, but just as the WWE icon held the Heavyweight Championship belt in his hands, an 'injured' Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to fight Punk in the same ring.

However, Rollins' title is now in danger, and he needs to protect it in Paris.

On Monday, WWE officially announced a Fatal 4-Way match, where Rollins will be up against three giants to defend his World Heavyweight Championship title.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins will have to fight against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The match will be held on August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.