Major details have emerged on the status of Brock Lesnar after UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier's comments on the WWE superstar caused a massive stir. Cormier appeared on the Demetrious Johnson's podcast and said that Brock is currently on WWE's 'Ban List' following the massive sex-trafficking scandal that also involved Vince McMahon. Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV for a very long time and although reports emerged about his possible return, nothing has come to fruition. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that Lesnar's absence was a direct result of the lawsuit and it was a decision taken by the WWE Legal.

“There is nothing new on the Lesnar front,” Meltzer wrote. “WWE legal made the call at the time Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE to not allow Lesnar to be used.”

The lawsuit brought WWE under the scanner once again and Meltzer revealed that although Brock was scheduled to return at Royal Rumble 2024, all the plans were scrapped.

“He was pulled from the 2024 Royal Rumble at the last minute after it had been scripted and Breakker was called into the Rumble to take his spot,” Meltzer wrote.

The report further claimed that following the Royal Rumble appearance, he was supposed to start a program with Gunther. There were also plans that involved Dominik Mysterio.

“The plan was for him to then beat Dominik Mysterio on a PPV and face Gunther at Mania.”

However, Meltzer made it clear that the plans regarding Brock Lesnar have not changed.

“Nothing has changed and the situation remains the same. There is nothing other than that,” he wrote.