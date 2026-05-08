A communication from the anti-doping department of United World Wrestling clearly acknowledged in December 2024 that Vinesh Phogat had intimated the International Testing Agency (ITA) about her retirement even as the wrestler's husband Sombir Rathi claimed that she had not officially announced retirement. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday maintained that a "wrong narrative" was being spread that it had changed its selection criteria for the Asian Games to stop Vinesh from competing.

UWW confirmed official intimation of retirement

Vinesh's husband Sombir, talking to a website, claimed on Friday that she had not officially announced retirement and therefore WADA's rule 5.6.1 does not apply in her case. He said Vinesh only posted her retirement on social.

However, the e-mail issued by UWW Anti-Doping to the wrestler on December 20, 2024 stated: "We have taken due note of your retirement, which was communicated to the International Testing Agency (ITA) on the 20.12.2024." The communication further informed Vinesh that she had been removed from the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) and was no longer required to submit whereabouts information.

It also clearly mentioned that if she wished to return to active participation, she "shall not compete in International Events or National Events" until she had made herself available for testing by giving six months' prior notice to the ITA or the International Federation, in accordance with Article 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code.

WADA provision states that any competitive result obtained in violation of the rule (5.6.1) "shall be disqualified" unless the athlete can establish that he or she "could not have reasonably known" that the event was an international or national-level competition.

The six-month period is intended to prevent athletes from spending long spells outside the testing system and then returning directly to competition without adequate monitoring.

Vinesh announced her comeback from retirement on December 12 and missed an anti-doping test on December 18 which ITA listed as her first whereabout failure in a 12-month period after announcing a comeback.

Three missed tests can invite a ban.

PTI contacted Sombir for a comment but the messages and calls went unanswered.

WFI did not change criteria

WFI president Sanjay Singh rejected allegations that the federation had altered its selection criteria to prevent Vinesh from returning to competition.

"The narrative that WFI changed the selection policy to stop Vinesh is completely wrong. We had informed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry about the criteria back in February itself. The National Open Ranking tournament was not listed and we have retained the same policy now as well," he said.

The medal winners at the 2025 Nationals, the 2026 Federation Cup and the 2026 Under-20 National Championships will be eligible to participate in the Asian Games selection trails.

The controversy surrounding Vinesh's comeback has intensified in recent weeks with questions being raised over whether she completed the mandatory six-month return-to-testing requirement after retirement.

No-show at U23 Asian wrestling means missing Asiad trials

The WFI, in a circular issued on May 6, warned the wrestlers who have been selected for the U23 Asian Championship in Vietnam that they must participate in the event and whoever withdraws will not be allowed to compete in the Asian Games trials. "It has come to the notice of the Federation that some selected wrestlers are attempting to withdraw their names from participating in the above championships. At this stage it is not possible to make any amendment or replacement in the Indian squad, already finalised and submitted." ".....Any wrestler who withdraws... shall not be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the forthcoming Asian Games."

No camp, no trials

The WFI also informed the wrestlers that those who did not join the National camp after getting selected "will not be eligible to participate in the selection trials. All chief coaches are hereby directed to submit a report regrading the attendance of each wrester." The trials for the women's team will be held on May 30 in Delhi while for men's freestyle and Greco Roman style, competition will be held on May 31 in Lucknow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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