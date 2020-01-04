 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned In Asian Wrestling Championships Trials

Updated: 04 January 2020 16:06 IST

Sonam Malik defeated Sakshi Malik to cement a place in the Indian team for the Asian wrestling championships while Anshu Malik knocked out Pooja Dhanda in another encounter.

Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned In Asian Wrestling Championships Trials
The Asian championships will be held in New Delhi between February 18 and 23. © Twitter

Causing a major upset, two-time world cadet champion Sonam Malik defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to cement a place in the Indian team for the Asian wrestling championships while promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda in another encounter, in Lucknow on Saturday. Despite, trailing 4-6 in the second period, Sonam made a comeback as she produced a four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and later emerged victorious on criteria of scoring the last point.

Sonam then went on outclass Radhika 4-1 in the final to fix her place the Indian team in the 62kg category.

On the other hand, Anshu hammered ace Pooja and then Mansi in the final of the 57kg category.

Meanwhile, star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) also registered easy wins in their respective bouts while Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) also won the trials.

The Asian championships will be held in New Delhi between February 18 and 23.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sakshi Malik Wrestling
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sonam Malik defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik
  • Anshu Malik knocked out world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda
  • Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) also registered easy wins
Related Articles
Sakshi Malik Wins Gold As Indian Wrestlers Dominate South Asian Games
Sakshi Malik Wins Gold As Indian Wrestlers Dominate South Asian Games
Sakshi Malik Replies To Show Cause Notice, Says Went Home For Raksha Bandhan
Sakshi Malik Replies To Show Cause Notice, Says Went Home For Raksha Bandhan
Sakshi Malik Issued Show Cause Notice For Indiscipline
Sakshi Malik Issued Show Cause Notice For Indiscipline
Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat Bag Bronze Medals In Asian Wrestling Championships
Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat Bag Bronze Medals In Asian Wrestling Championships
Pro Wrestling League: Sakshi Malik Aims To Silence Critics
Pro Wrestling League: Sakshi Malik Aims To Silence Critics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.