Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya Qualify For Asian Wrestling Championships

Updated: 03 January 2020 17:12 IST

Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya once again proved their mettle as they qualified for the Senior Asian Championships to be held from February 17-23.

Deepak Punia easily qualified for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships. © Unted World Wrestling

Tokyo 2020 bound wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya once again proved their mettle as they qualified for the Senior Asian Championships to be held in New Delhi from February 17-23. The trials were held at the K.D Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium on Friday. Deepak Punia, who is fresh from a string of good performances which led to him becoming World No.1 and UWW Junior Athlete of the Year, has had a great start to 2020 as he qualified in the 86kg freestyle category by defeating 2014 Commonwealth Games (CWG) bronze medallist Pawan Kumar.

Ravi Dahiya also managed to qualify in the 57kg weight category when he dominated Pankaj of Air Force, defeating him with a score of 10-0.

"I am feeling very confident and I am hoping to continue with my good form. My goal and dream is to win the ultimate prize in Olympics, but for that I have to consistently perform and be on top of my game in the all upcoming international competitions," Deepak Punia said in a statement.

"I enjoy wrestling and I am currently enjoying the best time of my wrestling career so far. I am hoping to continue this momentum and try and win as many medals for India as I can, including Olympics. I promise that I will give everything to get that Olympic medal," Ravi added.

