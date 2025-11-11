Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat have expressed their condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in the blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday. A powerful explosion ripped through a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring many others. The blast, which occurred at a busy traffic signal, triggered panic across the Old Delhi area, igniting nearby vehicles and shattering windows.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as a deafening roar, with thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage. The incident comes just hours after J&K Police busted a transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad, recovering 2,900 kg of explosives and arms.

"The explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi is extremely tragic and concerning. According to the information available so far, many lives have been lost, which is deeply painful. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and the injured are granted the strength to recover swiftly. Such incidents in the nation's capital are highly unfortunate, and we all must remain vigilant against such tragedies by standing united," Vinesh wrote on X.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also mourned the deaths in the incident and condemned the blast.

"Saddened by the death of innocent people in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi today. It is a very heart-wrenching and devastating incident. In this period of grief, I stand by the families of the victims of this incident and express my deep condolences. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. I also appeal to the government to ensure the conduct of an immediate, transparent, and impartial inquiry into the incident," wrote Punia in his post on X.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also reacted on the explosion and took to social media to pray for strength for the families, who lost their near and dear ones in the incident.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)