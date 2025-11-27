Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: After the immense success of the first three editions, Women's Premier League is returning for its fourth edition and the auction of the upcoming season will be held on Tuesday in New Delhi. As it is going to be a mega auction, a total of 277 players will be going under the hammer, including 194 Indian players and 83 overseas players. Out of 194 Indian players, 52 of them are capped. On the other hand, 83 overseas players have registered, featuring 66 capped players.

The marquee players' will open the day, featuring top names like the 2025 Women's World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh from India, and New Zealand stars Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.

Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of upto 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots, across five franchises.

When will the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction take place?

The Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction will take place on Thursday, November 27.

Where will the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction take place?

The Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction will take place in New Delhi.

What time will the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction start?

The Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction will start at 3:30 PM IST. The coverage shall begin from 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction?

The Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction?

The Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(With ANI Inputs)