UP Warriorz (UPW) acquired the services of the Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and England star player Sophie Ecclestone via Right-to-Match (RTM) card during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday. Deepti, who was the player of the tournament earlier this month at the Women's ODI World Cup, saw Delhi Capitals (DC) make the opening bid of Rs 50 lakh. However, Warriorz used the RTM and raised her price to Rs 3.2 crore. Capitals rejected the offer, and Deepti headed to UPW.

Sophie, on the other hand, kept her price at Rs 50 lakh. The England star saw an opening bid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi joined the fray. Both franchises entered in a heated battle, but Warriorz once again used their RTM to secure Sophie's services. Ecclestone was sold for Rs 85 lakh. Interestingly, both Deepti and Sophie played for UPW last season but were released ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

UPW signed Australian legend Meg Lanning for Rs 1.9 crore. She was previously with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL.

Players Retained: Shweta Sehrawat (Retained 50 Lakh)

Players Bought: Deepti Sharma (RTM 3.2 Cr), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM 85 Lakh), Meg Lanning (1.9 Cr), Phoebe Litchfield (1.2 Cr), Kiran Navgire (RTM 60 Lakh), Harleen Deol (50 Lakh), Kranti Goud (RTM 50 Lakh), Asha Sobhana (1.1 Crore), Deandra Dottin (80 Lakh), Shikha Pandey (2.4 Crore), Shipra Giri (10 Lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 Lakh), Tara Norris (10 Lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 Lakh), Suman Meena (10 Lakh), G Trisha (10 Lakh), Pratika Rawal (50 Lakh)

## All figures In INR

Possible Playing XI: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, G Trisha