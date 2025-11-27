One-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have assembled their squad for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, following the mega auction. The franchise retained some household star names ahead of the auction, in the form of captain Smriti Mandhana, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper powerhitter Richa Ghosh and spinner Shreyanka Patil. RCB have made some smart moves with a limited budget in the mega auction, with their highest purchase being English pacer Lauren Bell for Rs 90 lakh.

RCB have bought a number of overseas players for deals under Rs 1 crore. All-rounders Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh) and Grace Harris (Rs 75 lakh), top-order batter Georgia Voll (Rs 60 lakh) and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith (Rs 30 lakh) have been picked up by the winners of WPL 2024.

The purchases of Voll, Harris and de Klerk make RCB's top six a force to be reckoned with, adding to the prowess already provided by Mandhana, Perry and Richa.

Among Indians, all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 lakh) and Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 lakh) are notable purchases.

RCB's purchase of Radha Yadav, a member of India's Women's World Cup 2025-winning squad, also makes RCB's spin attack one of the best in the tournament.

Players Retained: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil

Players Bought: Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prema Rawat, Gautami Nayak, Prathyoosha Kumar

Possible Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell.