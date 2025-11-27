Ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Thursday, former Indian captain Anjum Chopra hailed England spinner Sophie Ecclestone as a "true match winner" and added while UP Warriorz would be aiming to use the right-to-match card to re-acquire her services, the three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals would also be looking out for the star spinner. The WPL auction will take place in New Delhi on Thursday. The auction player list has been unveiled with 277 players aiming to fill 73 available slots. The auction list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots.

Speaking ahead of the auction on JioStar's 'Most Wanted: TATA WPL 2026 Auction', JioStar expert Anjum said, "Sophie Ecclestone is a true match-winner and will undoubtedly command a strong price at the auction. Given the budget teams currently have, she would not come cheaply. Most teams are likely to consider her a key acquisition. Her left-arm spin and control make her a valuable asset. While the Delhi and Mumbai Indians might not prioritise her, teams like UP Warriorz will definitely look to use their right-to-match card on her. Even Delhi could consider bringing her on board as a strategic option."

Having spent three seasons with UPW, Ecclestone is the third-highest wicket-taker in tournament history, with 36 scalps in 25 matches at an average of 18.38 and a four-wicket haul to her name.

Speaking on Alyssa Healy, the Aussie superstar who has also been released by the UP Warriorz, Anjum said she "cannot be overlooked".

"She is a formidable player with vast experience that can't be overlooked. Delhi might consider her strongly as they look to fill the wicket-keeping role, so there's likely to be considerable interest from that side," he concluded.

Meanwhile, in her 17 WPL matches, Healy has scored 430 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of over 130, with three fifties and a best score of 96*.

The WPL 2026 Auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM on November 27, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players - Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket. Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of upto 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots, across five franchises.

UP Warriorz, who just retained the uncapped Indian batter Shweta Sehrawat, will be entering the auction with the most amount of money in their purse, four right-to-match (RTM) options and a massive rebuilding to do.

In total, 17 players, including seven overseas players, were retained across all franchises, and they will have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore to spend at the auction.

