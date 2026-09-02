India women's bowling coach Avishkar Salvi on Wednesday said workload management plans are in place for every bowler in the team and are being executed really well. India did not include their lead bowler Renuka Singh Thakur in the Women's T20 Asia Cup game against Thailand, which they won by 94 runs, with Deepti Sharma (0/3) producing an impactful spell. “It's not only about Renuka in particular; it's about all the bowlers. We are managing their workloads really well,” Salvi told media on the eve of their contest against Hong Kong.

“If you see the kind of tournaments that they have gone through, I mean, they have been continuously playing. They are into the main tournaments. Then there are marquee tournaments and there are camps in between.” “Each bowler has to go through their building-up phase, then maintenance phase. There will (also) be a phase where they are taking a break, focusing on their training aspect. For all the bowlers, there is a definite plan through which they are having those overs under their belts so that they are at that optimum during the tournament,” Salvi said.

Salvi did not read much into India's batting collapse against Thailand, when they lost seven wickets for 29 runs, slipping from 108/2 to 137/9.

“We are playing T20s so it's not that every time we will be executing our plans. There will be times when we will probably not execute the plans as great as we would have wanted to and so there will be a downfall,” Salvi said.

While a quickfire fifty from Shafali Verma (64) gave India an early impetus, a vital unbeaten 15 from Kranti Gaud pushed them to 159/9.

“But if you see, there was a comeback also. They came back really well (and) stretched the partnership at the end. Those important runs were contributed from the lower-order batters, which probably created that 160 mark and then after that, you saw how they bowled in the game,” he added.

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