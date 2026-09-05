Pakistan opener Ayesha Zafar said that the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against India is just another game and made it clear that her team will look to continue their momentum after a big win over Thailand. India have already booked their spot in the last 4 while Pakistan need one win in their two remaining matches to qualify. While a loss will not be very harmful to their chances, a match between India and Pakistan always comes with a lot of scrutiny. However, Zafar played it down at the pre-match press conference and said that they will be taking one match at a time in the competition.

“Yes, it's India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We are taking one match at a time. It's our second match [having beaten Thailand in their first], so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it," Ayesha said.

“We can't focus on one thing; overall, we have focused on all three [batting, bowling and fielding]. We have been putting in a lot of work into fielding. Our mentor also said that we can't compromise on fielding because it's something that can win you matches," she added.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma said that India have always been one step ahead of Pakistan in their recent meetings and would look to continue just like that when they face each other in the Women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India, who have already made it to the semifinals with one game in hand, will start as favourites against Pakistan in their final league game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is currently on top of Group A with two dominating wins -- against Thailand and Hong Kong.

"Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it," Deepti said at the pre-match press conference.

(With PTI inputs)

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