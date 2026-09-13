India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday in Dubai. After an unbeaten run in the group stage, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be aiming to clinch a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title. Standing in their way are the defending champions, Sri Lanka, who booked their place in the final after a thrilling semi-final victory over Pakistan. The summit clash promises to be a keenly contested affair, with both teams determined to give their best and lift the trophy.

India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with seven titles, will once again shoulder the weight of expectation. Yet Sri Lanka will take confidence from their eight-wicket victory over India in the 2024 final at Dambulla, a result that remains a reminder of their ability to deliver when the stakes are highest.

For India, much of the attention will centre on Shafali Verma, whose consistency has been one of the defining features of their campaign. She has accumulated 168 runs, including two half-centuries, and currently sits at the top of the tournament's run-scoring charts. While India's batters have struggled to consistently dominate on slow surfaces, Shafali has found ways to score without allowing the conditions to dictate her approach.

Head to head stats

India hold a commanding advantage in the IND-W vs SL-W T20 head-to-head rivalry, having won 25 of the 31 matches played between the two teams. Sri Lanka have registered five victories, while one encounter ended without a result. Despite India's overall dominance, Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the most recent Women's Asia Cup final contested between the sides.

Other details

When: Sunday, September 13, 8:00 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, with live-streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

(With IANS Inputs)

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