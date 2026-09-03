India vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana eye a solid start for India against Hong Kong in their second Group A game of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. Hong Kong captain Natasha Miles won the toss and opted to bowl. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will aim to continue their dominance after winning their opening game against Thailand. They kicked off their campaign in style with a 94-run victory, with Shafali Verma starring with a half-century, while Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets apiece. India will now be looking for a second consecutive win before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 5. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India vs Hong Kong, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A match:
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: 4, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4 - Smriti charges!
Smriti Mandhana targets Maryam Bibi and slams the pacer for three boundaries in the over. She gets the first four through extra cover before playing three dot balls. The batter then charges down the track and finishes the over with two more boundaries on the leg side.
INDW 38-0 (5)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Good bowling from Hong Kong!
This is not a belter of a track for sure, and the Hong Kong bowlers have done a good job so far. The pitch is a bit on the slower side, and the bounce is also quite low. Iqra Sahar concedes three runs in her second over, and Marina Lamplough follows it up with a seven-run over. India's scoring rate is 6.50, with two overs left in the Powerplay.
INDW 26-0 (4)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: 4, 4 - Eleven off the over!
Kary Chan bowls a couple of poor deliveries and pays the price. Smriti Mandhana slams the spinner for a four on the leg side, while Shafali Verma plays a beautifully lofted shot through extra cover for the second boundary of the over. Eleven runs come off it.
INDW 16-0 (2)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Match begins!
The contest is underway in Dubai! Hong Kong's Iqra Sahar bowls an economical first over to Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. No boundaries come in the over as India score five runs.
INDW 5-0(1)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: India are unchanged!
"We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. We are not keeping anything in mind. Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
"It's a very tricky wicket, and as a batting unit we have to just keep looking at the ball and execute ourselves in a positive way. We're going with the same eleven," she added.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Here's what Hong Kong captain said -
"We're going to have a bowl first. I think the conditions would suit that. Very confident with our batting lineup to come out here and chase down any score. So, let's make the most of these conditions. I think we've seen, as an average score, it's been about 120 -130. They're obviously a very accomplished side, so, looking at 140, 150, we've had a couple of chases like that this year. So, if we can keep them to 140, 150," said Hong Kong captain Natasha Miles.
"We have two changes. I'm coming in for Dorothea, and Iqra Sahar is coming in," she added.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Here are the playing XIs -
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud.
Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: India invited to bat!
Hong Kong win the toss and opt to bowl against India in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. This is good news from India's perspective as they will get an opportunity to make amends for their batting performance from the previous game.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: A good opportunity for India
Whiel the batting collapse against Thailand did not affect the outcome of the match as India comfortably defeated the side by 94 runs, it surely left them with a lot to ponder, as against a top team, it could prove costly. However, Hong Kong being a minnow team, India will have more leeway to iron out their issues ahead of bigger battles, including against Pakistan in their last Group A game.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: India aim to improve batting
India will need to sort out their batting frailties for a more complete performance when they face Hong Kong today. The seven-time champions, who won four Asia Cup titles in the ODI format and three in the T20 format, survived some anxious moments after a batting collapse in the second half of the first innings in their opening match against Thailand.
Sitting pretty at 101 for two after 10 overs, India were looking good for a 200-plus total but lost seven wickets for just 29 runs to finish at 159.
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
Hong Kong Squad: Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Maryam Bibi(c), Marina Lamplough, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong, Iqra Sahar, Natasha Miles.