"We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. We are not keeping anything in mind. Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"It's a very tricky wicket, and as a batting unit we have to just keep looking at the ball and execute ourselves in a positive way. We're going with the same eleven," she added.