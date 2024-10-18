West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Telecast: After record champions Australia bowed out of the tournament, all other semi-finalists would be fancying their chances at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 crown. New Zealand will be aiming for a first Women's T20 World Cup final since the inaugural two editions. On the other hand, West Indies have never entered the final apart from the one time they won the crown in 2016. The Windies beat New Zealand en route to the title in that year, and would be pinning their hopes on a similar story. But New Zealand have beaten India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and won't be pushovers.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd Semi Final LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match take place?

The West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will take place on October 18 (IST).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match be held?

The West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match start?

The West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will start at 7:30 PM IST (7 PM toss).

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)