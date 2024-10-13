Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Big Blow For Australia Ahead Of Toss vs India
2024 Women's T20 World Cup, India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score: Team India will be going up against Australia in their last Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Sharjah.
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Team India will be going up against Australia in their last Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Sharjah. India's massive win over Sri Lanka earlier this week has significantly improved their chances of reaching the last four, despite their setback against New Zealand in their opener. Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches, will miss the services of their skipper Alyssa Healy, who picked up an injury against Pakistan. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will lead the side. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Australia -
- 18:40 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Let's take a look at the squads!Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia WarehamIndia squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana
- 18:20 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: IND look to throw another surprise!Wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka was exactly what India needed to reinvigorate their T20 World Cup campaign, having suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the White Ferns. That loss has left them with a lot to do against Australia. However, the conditions in Sharjah might work in their favour.
- 17:57 (IST)IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia's injury woes!Australia, on the other hand, all but sealed a semi-final spot thanks to their net run rate of 2.786. However, the defending champions have major injury concerns heading into the crucial clash. Tayla Vlaeminck is out of the match, while captain Alyssa Healy's participations is a major doubt.
- 17:42 (IST)IND vs AUS LIVE: Focus on NRR!If Harmanpreet and her girls win by more than 61 runs, they will move ahead of Australia, thereby automatically qualifying for the semi-final. However, if the margin is less than that, they will hope New Zealand win by a very small margin against Pakistan on Monday
