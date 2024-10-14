Following her side's narrow nine-run loss to Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she and Deepti Sharma failed to punish a few balls from their opponents during their partnership, which ultimately contributed to their loss. A brilliant final over by Annabel Sutherland helped Australia survive a scare from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as the Women in Blue fell just nine runs short in their run chase of 152 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah on Sunday.

Following the game, Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation that the key difference between both sides was the Australian team not depending on just one or two players and having some fine all-rounders too.

"I think their entire team contribute, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't give away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side. That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out," said Harmanpreet.

"Radha bowled really well, she was in the game and she was fielding well. You need a character like that in the team who is always there. It was a chaseable total. When me and Deepti were batting, we could not hit a few loose balls. We can learn a lot from Australia. Whatever was in our hands, we were trying to do that but that is something not in our control. If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there," she added.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Knocks from Grace Harris (40 in 41 balls, with five fours) and Tahlia McGrath (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) helped them reach 151/8, despite a fine comeback by Indian spinners later.

Renuka Singh (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (2/28) were the top bowlers for India. Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav also got a wicket each.

During the run-chase of 152 runs, India lost some early wickets, but a partnership between Deepti Sharma (29 in 25 balls, with three fours) and skipper Harmanpreet (54* in 47 balls, with six fours) took India to touching distance of a win. India needed 14 runs in the final over, but Annabel Sutherland left India nine runs short of the winning total with her consistent bowling.

Australia moves into the semifinals with four wins in four games. While India placed at second spot with two wins and two losses, will have to wait for result of New Zealand versus Pakistan match to confirm their fate and will have to root for their arch-rivals, who sit at two points to have net run-rate come into the equation.

Sutherland (2/22) and Molineux (2/32) were the top bowlers for Australia. Schutt and Gardner got one wicket each.

