India's path to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals remains firmly in their own hands, but Thursday's meeting with Bangladesh offers little room for complacency. With the tournament entering a decisive phase, Harmanpreet Kaur's side must find answers to growing concerns that have surfaced despite occupying a strong position in Group A. The biggest challenge for India is no longer at the top of the order. Questions surrounding the opening partnership have largely disappeared thanks to the aggressive starts provided by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The duo has consistently laid solid foundations, allowing India to dominate the powerplay in multiple matches.

What follows, however, has become a recurring problem. India's middle order has struggled to convert those strong starts into commanding totals. Too often, momentum has stalled during the middle overs, forcing finishers Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma to play catch-up with limited deliveries remaining. Against stronger opposition, that approach could prove costly.

The defeat to South Africa highlighted another issue. After reducing the Proteas to 25 for 2, India appeared in complete control before missed opportunities in the field allowed the game to drift away. As the knockout stage approaches, such lapses could become the difference between victory and elimination.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, arrives with confidence and momentum. Wins over Pakistan and defending champions New Zealand have demonstrated the depth and discipline within their squad. Rather than relying on individual brilliance, Bangladesh have built their campaign on collective contributions and smart execution.

For India, the equation is straightforward. A victory would strengthen their hold on a semi-final berth and restore confidence before a blockbuster clash against Australia. For Bangladesh, another upset would dramatically reshape the Group A standings and enhance their own qualification prospects.

The spotlight may be on India's batting lineup, but Thursday's contest could ultimately be decided by which team handles the pressure moments better.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Nandini Sharma, Shree Charani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter (wk), Juairiya Firdous (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Tej Nehar, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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