England continued their strong run of form, registering a third consecutive victory with a comfortable 38-run win over Scotland. The hosts posted 200/5 after batting first and then restricted Scotland to 162/7, maintaining a firm grip at the top of Group B. The result ensured England stayed unbeaten in the tournament, while Scotland slipped to fourth place with two points from three matches. After Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce opted to field, Kirstie Gordon provided an immediate breakthrough by dismissing Amy Jones on the very first delivery of the innings. However, England's strong batting lineup soon took control.

With regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt sidelined due to injury, Sophia Dunkley was given a leadership opportunity and made full use of it. She top-scored with a fluent 57 off 37 balls, hitting seven fours and a six to register her maiden half-century in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Although Scotland managed to take wickets at regular intervals, England's middle order ensured the scoring rate remained steady. Freya Kemp (39*) and Danielle Gibson (30*) then accelerated in the final phase, adding 59 runs in the last three overs with a flurry of boundaries and sixes to take England to 200.

Chasing a challenging target, Scotland began aggressively, with Darcey Carter (29) and Katherine Fraser (23) striking 26 runs in the first two overs. But England quickly regained control through regular wickets.

Stand-in skipper Charlie Dean struck first, bowling Fraser after she had already hit two sixes, before spinner Sophie Ecclestone made a decisive impact by removing both Kathryn Bryce and Carter in consecutive overs.

Despite the pressure, Scotland continued to fight back. Sarah Bryce played a brisk innings of 34 off 24 balls, while Pippa Sproul (27) and Kirstie Gordon (23 not out) kept the chase alive until the end. However, England's imposing total proved too much.

Ecclestone once again led the bowling effort with figures of 2/23, while Linsey Smith, Dean, Danielle Gibson, and Freya Kemp picked up a wicket each to complete a well-rounded performance for the hosts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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