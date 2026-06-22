India's chances of reaching the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals suffered a big blow after they were beaten by South Africa at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday. Marizanne Kapp slammed 81 off just 45 deliveries to guide South Africa to a six-wicket win with five balls to spare. The result meant that South Africa kept their qualification hopes alive despite losing against Australia in their first match. Meanwhile, this was the first loss for India after wins over Pakistan and Netherlands. Despite the loss, India retained their second spot behind Australia in Group 1.

How Can India Qualify?

If India win both of their remaining matches, they can qualify provided their Net Run Rate (NRR) is better than either South Africa or Australia. A loss for South Africa or Australia in their remaining matches will also work for India.

If India lose one of their remaining matches, they will need South Africa to lose one of their two remaining matches. In that case, they will need to have their Net Run Rate (NRR) better than Bangladesh and South Africa. However, if India lose their game against Bangladesh, they will be eliminated.

If India lose both of their games, they will be eliminated irrespective of the other results.

What Happened In India vs South Africa Game

Marizanne Kapp made the most of a couple of dropped catches to hit an unbeaten 81 and power South Africa's crucial six-wicket win over India in their Group A contest of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Kapp, who had earlier returned 2/27 with the ball, struck seven fours and four sixes to make her runs off just 45 balls. She was dropped twice by substitute fielder Radha Yadav, which proved catastrophic for India.

In reply to India's laborious 158 for seven earlier in the innings, South Africa won with five balls to spare, making 161 for four in 19.1 overs.

Kapp put on 97 runs for the third wicket with Tazmin Brits (40 off 36 balls), which laid the foundation for an impressive win for the Proteas, which also took them to the third position in the points table behind second-placed India and table-toppers Australia.

(With PTI inputs)

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