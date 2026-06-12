In a month of spectacular sporting extravaganza, the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begins with England taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match at Edgbaston. Before the first match of the fixture, Edgbaston will witness an extravagant opening ceremony which will feature theatre actors Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen. While the focus will be on the cricketing contest between England and Sri Lanka in the opener, the opening ceremony intends to add a little bit of theatrical and musical flavour.

The Women's T20 World Cup is set to see a total of 12 teams participate from June 12 to July 05. The Netherlands are participating in the tournament for the first time in their history. Their arrival makes this edition of the T20 World Cup the biggest ever.

When will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony start?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be held right before the opening match of the tournament, between England and Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony opening ceremony will be held in Edgbaston.

Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Who are expected to perform in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will see performances from the full West End cast of Wicked, led by theatre actors Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen.

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