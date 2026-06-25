Pakistan opener Gull Feroza has been issued an official reprimand and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during her team's Group A match against Australia in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that Feroza violated Article 2.2 of the global governing body's code, which pertains to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings" during an international fixture. The incident occurred during the second over of the Pakistani innings on Tuesday, immediately following Gull's dismissal. Overcome by frustration, the right-handed batter flung her bat and batting gloves aggressively as she neared the team dugout.

Since this marks Gull's first disciplinary infraction within a rolling 24-month window, a single demerit point has been appended to her disciplinary record. Gull formally admitted to the charge and consented to the sanction proposed by match referee Michell Pereira from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

With the player admitting to the offence, there was no need for a formal hearing. The violation was flagged and charged by on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Vrinda Rathi, alongside television umpire Jacquline Williams and reserve umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy.

Under the established ICC guidelines, Level 1 infractions carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum deduction of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and the imposition of one or two demerit points.

The reprimand compounds woes for Pakistan, whose winless run continued with a comprehensive 113-run drubbing at the hands of six-time champions Australia. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, will look to sign off on a high when they take on the Netherlands in their final Group A game at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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