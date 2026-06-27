Pakistan closed their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a high by defeating the Netherlands by 37 runs at the County Ground on Saturday. After Pakistan elected to bat first, Gull Feroza top-scored with 63 not out off 52 balls, laced with nine boundaries, to take them to 126/6, despite losing the last four wickets for just 24 runs. In reply, Fatima Sana got the win with a triple‑wicket maiden and ended up with 3-12, while Ayesha Zafar chipped in with 3-13 – her career-best figures - as the Netherlands were bowled out for just 89 in 18 overs.

The Netherlands, playing their first‑ever T20 World Cup, showed plenty of heart, but fell short in the chase after Babette de Leede (30) and Heather Siegers (24) were dismissed. It meant that Pakistan finished their tournament on a winning note and will occupy fifth spot on the points table in Group A.

The Netherlands' chase began brightly with Heather Siegers striking five boundaries off Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, and Diana Baig to race to 24 off 16 balls. But Diana eventually had the last laugh by trapping Heather lbw in the fourth over with a slower ball, which went past the pull to hit the back pad, as the DRS also confirmed the same.

Phebe Molkenboer followed soon after, run out for eight by a sharp direct hit from Eyman Fatima at short fine leg. Sterre Kalis tried to rebuild with Babette de Leede, but runs dried up against the spin of Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan. Eventually, Sterre's stay ended tamely when she attempted a cut off Nashra, but chopped onto her stumps for 12.

Babette and Robine Rijke, who looked tentative, tried to revive the chase by rotating strike with singles and twos, with the former hitting occasional boundaries, twice of which came off part-timer Ayesha Zafar. But with Pakistan's spinners not giving much pace, Ayesha eventually prevailed by trapping Robine lbw, before having Sanya Khurana stumped for a three-ball duck, and had Frederique Overdijk cutting straight to cover for six.

From there, the Netherlands had no room to claw back - Iris Zwilling was run out bizarrely when Babette de Leede's straight drive ricocheted off the non‑striker. With Babette committed to the run, Iris was stranded, and Ayesha collected the ball to throw it to the keeper and have the latter run out. Fatima then castled Babette, Silver Siegers, and Caroline de Lange to seal a big win for Pakistan.

Previously, the innings began cautiously for Pakistan, before Muneeba Ali struck a couple of crisp boundaries off Iris Zwilling. But Muneeba perished in the fourth over, driving straight to cover off Hannah Landheer for 12. That brought Ayesha Zafar, and together with Gull, the pair stitched a 79‑run stand that gave Pakistan their best phase of the innings.

Ayesha mixed sweeps and lofted drives to score 32, while Gull anchored with patience before opening up with inventive strokes, including scoops and sweeps. But Ayesha's dismissal, caught at extra cover off Silver Siegers, triggered the slide for Pakistan.

Skipper Fatima Sana followed soon after, pulling Iris straight to deep midwicket. Debutant Eyman Fatima lasted six balls before holing out off Caroline de Lange, and Iram Javed was stumped attempting a charge against Heather Siegers, while Saira Jabeen briefly skied a catch to mid‑off against Iris, who ended up with 2-19, thanks to her tight lines.

Gull, meanwhile, reached her third T20I fifty with a sweep behind square, but found little support as wickets tumbled around her. She struck nine fours in her superb knock, but the momentum had drained away by then for Pakistan.

What could have been a total in excess of 140 became 126 for Pakistan, who also equalled their highest of the tournament. But against a spirited Dutch outfit, Pakistan managed to defend the low total with ease and earn a consolation win.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 126/6 in 20 overs (Gull Feroza 63 not out, Ayesha Zafar 32; Iris Zwilling 2-19, Silver Siegers 1-17) beat Netherlands 89 all out in 18 overs (Babette de Leede 30, Heather Siegers 24; Farima Sana 3-12, Ayesha Zafar 3-13) by 37 runs

--IANS

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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