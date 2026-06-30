Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has termed heavyweights Australia and England as the two standout form teams heading into the high-stakes semi-finals of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, adding that adaptability to varying conditions for the knockouts will be the ultimate differentiator for any side looking to stop them from lifting the trophy. Six-time champions Australia, the Group A toppers, will take on West Indies, the 2016 champions, who finished second in Group B at The Oval, London, on Tuesday. Hosts and 2009 champions England will take on two-time runners-up South Africa at the same venue on Thursday. The winners of the two semifinals will square off in the title clash at Lord's on July 5.

“Adapting to conditions is always critical - for example, in this World Cup. As with most tournaments, you find teams playing at different venues, and a lot of teams have had to play - for example, down in Southampton, then go all the way up to Leeds, back down to Manchester, and down to Lord's.

So, adapting to those varying conditions without much practice time, sometimes a team would have gotten to a new venue a day or two before. It's not new in the international game, and it's not an excuse, but it is critical to adapt. But you have some form teams, and we can get into that a little bit later. Obviously, Australia and England are the two form teams in the tournament,” Bishop, an ICC Women's T20 World Cup expert, told IANS on JioStar's Media Day on Monday.

Asked what it would take for the West Indies to stop the Australian juggernaut, Bishop admitted that the Caribbean side must lift their game in the big clash. “Given the number of titles Australia has had, it's self-evident that they have been far ahead of many of us in the world game. They've lost in the finals to the West Indies, former champions in 2016, and England have had their day.

“New Zealand won the last T20 World Cup. But if you talk about consistency over time, Australia have obviously have been ahead more consistently. How can they stop them? The West Indies are going to have to lift their game significantly, and they're capable of Hayley Matthews, who hasn't really fired yet, and Deandra Dottin, who hasn't really fired yet.

“We've seen some good things from Stafanie Taylor, so hopefully she's fit, healthy, firing and ready to go. Shemaine Campbell had a good outing. Those big players, I think one or two or some of them are going to have to stand tall, simply because Australia have decent enough bowling resources, very experienced in the spin department, and their batting depth and power is amongst the best in the game, certainly in the top two.

“So whatever happens at the toss, the West Indies are going to have to bat a lot better than they've batted before in this tournament. The batting has been shaky, and they have to hope their bowling group is on target. Chinelle Henry is a vital piece of the puzzle, and she had injuries in the last game, so hopefully she is fit. That, to me, is another big thing.

“West Indies have to be fit, and they have to bowl to the best of their ability because that Australian machine is very, very good all round. So I'm not saying it can't be done. For it to be done, the West Indies have to be on top of their game, bat well with the big three or four they have, and hope that Chinelle, amongst the other bowlers, is fit,” he elaborated.

Analysing the second semi-final between South Africa and hosts England, Bishop warned against discounting the Proteas, despite England's formidable record in tournaments held on home soil. “You never write off South Africa. South Africa have been plugging away in every format and genre of the game, men's and women's, over the last few years, and the women's team in particular have been knocking at the door.

“Their win yesterday was a little bit shaky in that run chase, but I think they have enough soldiers in their leader, in Marizanne Kapp and several other players, Tasmin Brits, etc., who can win a game on the day. So I would never write them off at all. I hope that one day they push all the way to lifting one of these trophies in the female game.

“However, England's record of never having lost a Women's World Cup of any kind at home is a strong one. If Nat Sciver-Brunt is running and available and running at 100 percent, then I think they are one of the favourites. With Australia battling there in that form, I wouldn't say they are runaway favourites. They're going to be tough to beat. But Australia are also a strong team and, on their day, South Africa can surprise you.”

Lauding the impact of England head coach Charlotte Edwards, Bishop stated that her aggressive philosophy has transformed the host nation into a self-assured, structure-driven side, as seen from their ending in Group B as an unbeaten side.

“Everything takes time. WPL takes time to get things better. IPL would have taken time to get things better. In the Caribbean, we have our own systems and leagues that took time. In Australia, I'm sure the privatisation or the professionalisation of the game took time to advance the women's game, as in England. So look, I've known Charlotte for a while and known about her and spoken to her on a couple of occasions.

“I think I said it on social media that she would do a good job a couple of years ago, before she got the job. What she has them doing is playing an aggressive brand of cricket with great self-belief, which I think England needed. She's given them a good structure.

“Being at home now for this World Cup, I think we've seen her philosophy coming to pass through Danny Wyatt-Hodge, obviously, Sophia Dunkley, and at times Amy Jones. So again, I don't know the news on Nat Sciver-Brunt, and I don't know if you guys have probably heard a lot more than I have. That's a big miss if they get to the final, and let's say in front of them is an Australian team if they can get past South Africa.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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