India women's cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana has made a big statement regarding India-Pakistan matches, ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Mandhana said that the highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan should not be the only game that receives hype. Instead, she stated that the entire Women's T20 World Cup should receive similar hype and attention. India's campaign begins with the Pakistan clash on June 14, after which they will also face Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia in the group stage.

Mandhana refused to buy into the hype around a cricket match between India and Pakistan, instead the 29-year-old wanted the team to focus on the World Cup in its entirety.

"We did play India-Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (2022) and we had a sell out. Not only India-Pakistan, I just feel we really need to hype up the T20 World Cup. We don't need to hype up only one match," Mandhana said, speaking at the post-match press conference of the third women's T20I between India and England.

"It is already hyped up. I am sure a lot of people are going to come and support us. Hopefully, we can put up a show for them," she added.

India and Pakistan have faced off 16 times previously in women's T20Is, with India winning 13 times and Pakistan only thrice. Their last meeting in the shortest format came nearly two years ago, when India cruised to a six-wicket victory in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Mandhana will be hoping to improve her record at the Women's T20 World Cup this summer. Now India's vice-captain, Mandhana has managed 524 runs in 25 innings, at an average of 21.83 and a strike-rate of 114.41, in Women's T20 World Cup matches till date. Her performances will be crucial if India are to go deep into the tournament.

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