Phoebe Litchfield's explosive half-century laid the foundation before Georgia Wareham led a clinical bowling display with three wickets as six-time champions Australia began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. After posting a competitive 172/8 on the back of Litchfield's 51 off 24 balls, Australia's bowlers struck regularly to bowl South Africa out for 107 in 16.4 overs, with only captain Laura Wolvaardt offering significant resistance during the chase.

Chasing 173 for victory in conditions that continued to assist the bowlers, South Africa suffered an early collapse. Captain Sophie Molineux struck in the opening over to trap Sune Luus lbw before Kim Garth produced a superb delivery to bowl Annerie Dercksen in the next over, leaving the Proteas reeling at 7/2.

South Africa responded through a steady partnership between captain Laura Wolvaardt and promoted all-rounder Nadine de Klerk. The pair handled the early movement well and helped their side recover to 43/2 at the end of the powerplay. De Klerk made 25 runs and added 41 runs with Wolvaardt before Wareham broke the stand by bowling her soon after the fielding restrictions ended.

With the required rate climbing, Marizanne Kapp tried to lift the scoring, striking two boundaries off Annabel Sutherland. However, a mix-up between the wickets ended her brief innings of 12, giving Australia another breakthrough at a crucial stage.

Wolvaardt continued to fight and kept South Africa in the contest with a patient knock. She struck a six off Molineux but was dismissed for 44 off 39 balls in the following over after edging a delivery to Wareham at extra cover.

That wicket effectively ended South Africa's hopes. Alana King removed Sinalo Jafta and Kayla Reyneke in quick succession, while Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Shabnim Ismail. Wareham then wrapped up the lower order by removing Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba in the same over.

South Africa were eventually bowled out for 107 in 16.4 overs. Wareham finished as Australia's most successful bowler with figures of 3/13, while Molineux and King claimed two wickets each.

The comprehensive victory gave the six-time champions a perfect start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Australia got off to the worst possible start when opener Georgia Voll was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Marizanne Kapp. Beth Mooney also struggled in the helpful seam conditions and fell for seven, leaving Australia under pressure early.

Phoebe Litchfield then changed the momentum with a fearless counterattack. The left-hander struck a boundary off the first ball she faced and continued to take on the South African bowlers, helping Australia race to 52/2 at the end of the powerplay. She brought up a rapid half-century in just 23 balls before falling for 51 off 24 deliveries, an innings that included nine fours and a six.

South Africa tightened their grip when Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed for just one, reducing Australia to 57/4. However, Georgia Wareham and Ellyse Perry steadied the innings with a crucial 58-run partnership. Wareham played an aggressive knock of 32 from 22 balls, hitting six boundaries, before Nadine de Klerk broke the stand.

Perry then anchored the innings with a composed 36 off 26 deliveries, while Annabel Sutherland added valuable late runs with a quick 21 from 14 balls to push Australia's total beyond 170.

South Africa were excellent in the field, with captain Laura Wolvaardt taking three impressive catches. Their bowlers also shared the wickets, with Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Nadine de Klerk claiming two wickets each.

Despite regular breakthroughs from the Proteas, Litchfield's explosive fifty and useful contributions from Perry, Wareham, and Sutherland guided the six-time champions to a competitive 172/8 from their 20 overs in their Women's T20 World Cup opener.

Brief Scores: Australia 172/8 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 50, Ellyse Perry 36; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-22, Ayabonga Khaka 2-33) beat South Africa all out for 107 in 16.4 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 44, Nadine de Klerk 25; Georgia Wareham 3-13, Sophie Molineux 2-17) by 65 runs.

--IANS

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