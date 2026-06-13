Pakistan captain Fatima Sana had an injury scare during the team's practice session on Saturday afternoon ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opening game against arch-rivals India. Fatima was hit on her right shin while she was bowling at the nets and was immediately taken off the ground by the support staff. Fatima did not come back for the remainder of the session and the Pakistan team management was tight-lipped over her injury status.

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