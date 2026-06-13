The Indian women's cricket team will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday with plenty of momentum, especially with last year's ODI World Cup victory still fresh in everyone's minds. But as they prepare for a high-stakes opener, head coach Amol Muzumdar is making sure the team keeps their feet firmly on the ground. Muzumdar is quick to point out that past glory won't win future matches, especially with a complete shift in the game's dynamics.

"It's a completely different format, isn't it? I mean, yes, we won the World Cup but that was in the ODIs, this is a brand new format," he noted, emphasizing that the shorter format demands quicker reflexes, tighter margins, and leaves almost no room for error. That said, knowing how to win on the world stage is an invaluable asset. Muzumdar believes the self-belief gained from their previous championship run will be crucial: "One thing I can assure you that we would take a lot from that World Cup, getting into this tournament because we know for a fact that we will cross the line."

India's preparation wasn't an afterthought; it was a calculated, immediate transition. The blueprint for this T20 campaign was laid down the moment their previous tournament wrapped up. "The preparation for this World Cup, the T20 World Cup, started immediately after the last one that we won in November," Muzumdar explained.

The shifting gears began during their tour of Sri Lanka, where the squad intentionally pivoted their strategy toward T20 specifics. "I think the first series that we played after that World Cup was against Sri Lanka and we as a group, discussed that we will be looking forward and how we will be preparing."

Recognising that English conditions present unique challenges-from unpredictable weather and early swing to pitches that shift behavior mid-day-Muzumdar prioritised early acclimatisation. The squad arrived nearly three weeks ahead of schedule to find their footing.

"We came on 23rd of May and today is, what, 12th of June, so almost three weeks and we've got used to it now," the coach added.

That extensive preparation will be put to the test immediately. When it comes to an India-Pakistan clash, current form and official rankings rarely tell the whole story.

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