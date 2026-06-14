India and Pakistan on the ICC stage never really need a preview. The badge, the history, the tension - all of it comes built in. And on Sunday at Edgbaston, the rivalry resumes. For India, it is the first step in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign. For Pakistan, it is a shot at making an early statement. In tournaments like these, one big win can change the mood of the whole dressing room. No one in this Indian side understands that better than Harmanpreet Kaur. This will be her 10th World Cup, a number that says as much about her staying power as it does about the years she has spent carrying the weight of these games. She knows what India-Pakistan means.

"Whenever we play against Pakistan, pressure is going to be there," Harmanpreet said. "But at the same time, it's only about how we are going to enjoy that pressure."

That pressure, though, does not come only from the cricket anymore. India-Pakistan now carries its own off-field subplot too - the handshake, or sometimes the lack of it. Asked again whether there had been any discussion around it, Harmanpreet stuck to the same line.

"Well, I think we are here for cricket. And we only talk about cricket. Except cricket, we don't talk anything. And I don't even, you know, think we know anything except cricket.

So, cricket has been our dream from day one. And we only discuss cricket. And for tomorrow's game, we are only thinking about, you know, it's another game which we are going to play.

Definitely, pressure is going to be there, which I earlier, you know, agreed to that. Whenever we play against Pakistan, pressure is going to be there. But at the same time, it's only about how we are going to enjoy that pressure.

Because in any international game, pressure is going to be there. It's only about, you know, just giving your 100% in that game and enjoying each and every moment."

That is where India seem to be right now - block out the noise, stick to the cricket. And Edgbaston helps. It has been a good ground for them. This is where they won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and it is a venue they know well. Harmanpreet said walking back into the dressing room brought back familiar feelings, almost like returning home.

That familiarity counts, but it does not guarantee anything. English conditions can change fast, and Harmanpreet was clear that India cannot lock themselves into one way of playing.

"You can't just go with a fixed plan. You have to be very flexible."

That flexibility will be tested, especially with the bat. India need their top order to settle things early, but a lot will rest on Richa Ghosh in the middle. She is the player who often walks in when the innings needs a push, with little time to settle. It is one of the hardest jobs in T20 cricket.

Her knock against England women's cricket team in the practice game could not have come at a better time. Harmanpreet made it clear the team never doubted her.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will want this game dragged deep. Their strength has often been their bowling - staying disciplined, making scoring difficult, forcing mistakes. They are at their best when the game gets tight. For Harmanpreet, it is another World Cup, another Pakistan game, another chance to carry the side through a fixture she has lived through more than most.

"Cricket is something which is very close to my heart," she said. "I never want to stop playing because this is something I love the most."

And on nights like India vs Pakistan, that love gets tested the hardest.

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