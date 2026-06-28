India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: India take on Australia in a must-win Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Lord's, London, on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. need two crucial points from the game to make it to the semi-finals of the mega event from Group A. India's tournament began with a dominating 64-run win over Pakistan. They doubled their points on the table with another easy 95-run victory over the Netherlands. Their semi-final hopes, however, got slim after their six-wicket loss to South Africa in the next game.

Despite all odds, India remained alive in the hunt with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their fourth game. If the side manages to beat Australia on Sunday, it will book itself a ticket for the knockouts.

Australia, on the other hand, are almost through. Even if they lose their final match to India by a narrow margin, they will make it to the semi-final. If South Africa lose to Bangladesh in their final league match, Australia will enter the next round irrespective of the result in their match against India.

When will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, June 28.

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to it.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioStar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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