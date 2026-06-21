Beth Mooney smashed a quickfire fifty but retired hurt as Australia overwhelmed the Netherlands by 98 runs on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the Women's T20 World Cup. Mooney top-scored with 74 off 42 balls while Ash Gardner struck 58 and Georgia Wareham an 18-ball 41 as Australia made 219-6 to equal the highest total at a Women's T20 World Cup –- set by tournament hosts England against Sri Lanka in the opening match of this edition. But there was a concerning sign for Australia when Mooney pulled up after running two at the end of the 14th over and immediately left the field.

Mooney did not return to to keep wicket because of a stiff back and with emergency keeper Phoebe Litchfield also absent due to a quad injury, Georgia Voll took over behind the stumps.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede marked her 100th T20 international with an unbeaten 56 and put on 96 with Sterre Kalis (44) but an upset never looked likely.

Saturday's second Group A match at Southampton saw Bangladesh eliminate border rivals Pakistan with a 23-run win.

Bangladesh could only manage 123-6 but spinners Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akther Maghla took three wickets each as Pakistan were restricted to 100-8.

Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza shared a partnership of 49 before a collapse saw eight wickets lost for 31 runs.

Bangladesh, in trouble at 92-6 in their innings, were indebted to Shorna Akter's unbeaten 39 from 22 balls.

All-rounder and captain Fatima Sana, who this week became the first Pakistani woman to sign a deal to play in English cricket's Hundred competition, took 2-18 but only managed 10 with the bat.

Bangladesh are now third in Group A but, with only the top two in the two pools qualifying the semi-finals, they face a tough task in reaching the knockout stages with games against India and South Africa still to come.

In Group B, England made it three wins out of three with a comfortable 38-run defeat of neighbours Scotland at Headingley despite being without injured captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sophia Dunkley (57) and Alice Capsey (40) were the main contributors to a total of 200-5 also featuring all-rounder Freya Kemp's rapid 39 not out.

It was too much for Scotland, who finished on 162-7, with England's spinners taking the bulk of the wickets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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