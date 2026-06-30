Australia vs West Indies Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: West Indies are six down against Australia in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2026 at Kennington Oval, London. Earlier, Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good pitch to come out here and hopefully put a bit of pressure on early," said Molineux after winning the toss. Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews said, "I think it's a pretty good wicket here at the Oval. Not going to change too much. We probably would have had a bowl first, but at the same time, we feel like we've certainly got nothing to lose. We can go out there and play a really fearless brand of cricket." (Live Scorecard)

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