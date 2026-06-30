Australia vs West Indies Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Relentless Australia Put Windies Under Pressure
Australia vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies.
Australia vs West Indies Live Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: West Indies are six down against Australia in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2026 at Kennington Oval, London. Earlier, Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good pitch to come out here and hopefully put a bit of pressure on early," said Molineux after winning the toss. Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews said, "I think it's a pretty good wicket here at the Oval. Not going to change too much. We probably would have had a bowl first, but at the same time, we feel like we've certainly got nothing to lose. We can go out there and play a really fearless brand of cricket." (Live Scorecard)
AUS vs WI Live, Women's T20 WC Semi-Final
No run.
FOUR! Clever, very clever! 9 runs off the first half of the over.
FOUR! That sounded so sweet. A bit into the surface, it is the back-of-the-hand slower one, on top of off. Dottin hops on the back foot and backs away to slam it to the right of extra cover. It races away in a flash.
Pace off ball, at the sticks. Glasgow loses her shape as she swings away on the leg side. Mistimes it to deep mid-wicket for one.
31 runs from the last 3 overs for West Indies with two back-to-back overs in double digits. Can they finish off strongly here? Say, 130-135-ish? Let's find out. Annabel Sutherland (2-0-17-0) will bowl the final over.
FOUR! Good manipulation of the field. Darted in from around the wicket, on a good length, on middle. Dottin knows that square leg is up inside the crease. She stays deep in the creasea and walks inside the line of the ball. Shovels it up and over the square leg fielder for a four.
On a good length, sliding across. Glasgow steps out and smacks it to long off for one.
Shorter and flatter, on middle. Dottin is tucked up for room. She heaves it off the upper half of the bat to deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
Tries to keep it away from the batter's hitting arc. Full and near the tramline on off. Dottin throws her hands at the ball. One hand comes off the bat handle but gets it over point for a brace.
Molinuex spots Glasgow backing away and she follows her and also drags the length back. Jannillea hits it back past the bowler for one.
Fired in, on middle and leg. Glasgow clears the front leg and swats it away to the right of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
West Indies have got a bit of a momentum in the last 2 overs, adding 20 runs. Can they get past 120? That still won't be enough, but will be something to fight for. Sophie Molineux (3-0-19-2) will bowl the penultimate.
Leg bye! Landing outside the line of the leg stump, bowled on a length. Glasgow is caught in her crease while attempting the flick. It goes away off the pads on the off side for a leg bye. 13 runs off the over, the most expensive of the innings.
FOUR! Hit hard and wide enough. Garth switches to over the wicket and pushes it across the left-hander. Full and it is the off-pace delivery. Jannillea Glasgow extends her hands and powers the drive. Ellyse Perry does not have much distance to cover at long off, but she is still beaten to her right. 12 runs off the over with a ball to go.
Fuller and just outside the off stump, at pace. Glasgow looks to force the drive away but is beaten for pace.
Wide! Sprayed down leg, Glasgow fails to help it away.
In the air....but safe. Garth comes from around the wicket for the left-hander and bowls the leg-cutter, on a length, outside off. Glasgow tries to go down the ground but is early into the shot. She gets the height but not the distance. Ellyse Perry backtracks at mid off but the ball drops out of her reach. Two runs taken.
Takes pace off, fuller and wider on off. Dottin shanks it off the inner half to long on for a run.
FOUR! Welcomed with a boundary. Into the surface, over off. Dottin is cramped for room but she hops and arches back to flay it over backward point for her first four.
Ashleigh Gardner ends her spell with figures of (4-0-13-2). Kim Garth returns.