UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Deepti Sharma dismissed Sophia Dunkley, but Sabbhineni Meghana keeps going for Gujarat Giants against UP Warriorz. Earlier, Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first. GG aim to forget the massive 143-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, and continue their Women's Premier Leauge campaign with fresh energy on Sunday. Their captain Beth Mooney got injured in the previous game and she they miss out on the ongoing match. On the other hand, it is the first game for UP Warriorz in the WPL. Alyssa Healy is leading the side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

UPW vs GG Live: WICKET! Here is the first breakthrough for the UP Warriorz. This will give the side some respite. Deepti Sharma has cleaned up Sophia Dunkley for the latter's indivudial score of 13.

GGT 34/1 (3.5)

UPW vs GG Live: Runs flowing! Rajeshwari Gayakwad also went expensive this time as she conceded 10 runs in her second over. Sabbhineni Meghana hit the spinner for two fours in the over. This is a really good start for Gujarat Giants.

GGT 30/0 (3)

UPW vs GG Live: Expensive over! Anjali Sarvani failed to keep up the pressure build by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. The latter gave three runs in the first over, while Anjali leaked 17 runs.

GGT 20/0 (2)

UPW vs GG Live: Back-to-back FOURs! Here is the first boundary of the innings and it comes from the bat of Sabbhineni Meghana on the bowling of Anjali Sarvani. The second ball of the over also goes for a four. Not a good start for Anjali this is!

GGT 11/0 (1.2)

UPW vs GG Live: It's game time! Sabbhineni Meghana starts the innings with a new opener Sophia Dunkley in the absence of skipper Beth Mooney.

UPW vs GG Live: UP Warriorz playing XI Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UPW vs GG Live: Gujarat Giants playing XI - Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (captain), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner

UPW vs GG Live: Gujarat Giants opt to bat! Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and opted to bat first against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

UPW vs GG Live: Gujarat Giants eye fresh start! Gujarat Giants lost their opening game to Mumbai Indians by a massive margin of 143 runs. Their bowlers were at the receiving end as MI posted a daunting total of 207/5. The Beth Mooney-led side was then bundled out for a paltry 64 in reply.

WPL Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the third match of the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz begin their campaign today as they face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Stay connected for all the updates!

