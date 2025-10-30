Jemimah Rodrigues slammed an unbeaten century as India defeated Australia by five wickets to enter the Women's World Cup final. Jemimah, who hit 127 not out off 134 balls, batting for more than 190 minutes, helping India achieve a record chase in Women's ODIs. The 25-year-old broke down after Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs to seal India's place in the Sunday final against South Africa. Jemimah anchored the innings brilliantly, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries.

The Indian players surrounded Jemimah, who couldn't control her emotions after playing the knock of her life.

The greatest run chase in the history of women's cricket and all credit goes to Jemimah Rodrigues. An innings of a lifetime by her. pic.twitter.com/wV9jP606je — ADITYA (@Wxtreme10) October 30, 2025

A new champion will be crowned in Navi Mumbai on Sunday after Australia's elimination from the tournament.

Jemimah made the seven-time world champions pay for dropping her multiple times.

Earlier, opener Phoebe Litchfield's 119 off 93 balls was the cornerstone of Australia's massive total of 338 in 50 overs in the second semifinal.

Besides Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) added stability during a 155-run stand for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner provided late fireworks with 65 off 45 balls after Australia opted to bat first.

It was a tough day for the bowlers as only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs) managed to contain the flow of runs. Deepti Sharma (2/73) picked up a couple of wickets but proved expensive.

For Australia, Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65; Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).

India 341-5 in 48.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 89; Kim Garth 2/46).

