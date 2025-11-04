Indian men's cricket team spin great Ravichandran Ashwin made some interesting observations after the Harmanpreet-led Indian women's team scripted history on Sunday by lifting the World Cup. After two heartbreaking losses in finals - in 2005 and 2017 - the Indian women's team defied all odds to beat South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 edition title clash in Navi Mumbai. Indian women's cricket greats Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra were present at the DY Patil Stadium when history unfolded. In fact, during India's victory parade inside the stadium after the match, Harmanpreet and Co. handed the trophy to Mithali and Jhulan, and they turned emotional.

Ashwin lauded the respect shown by the current women's team. "Even yesterday, the Indian team gave the trophy to Mithali Raj. Why did they do that? I actually take my hat off to the Indian women's team for that. The Indian men's team has never done something like this. Sometimes in front of the media, we say things because that's the media trend - that 'this person did this' or 'that person did that'. But I haven't often seen anyone giving true credit to the previous generation. Usually, it becomes about 'my generation's team is good' and 'your generation's team wasn't that great.' I've seen a lot of such discussions," he added.

"This women's team - Anjum Chopra was there, Mithali Raj was there - and by handing them the trophy, they allowed them to see with joy that the seeds they once planted and nurtured are now standing tall as winners today. I found that fascinating, unbelievably good. Because this victory that the Indian women achieved-it didn't come today. It's the result of 25 years of work, maybe two or even three decades."

With the memorable triumph, India now holds three ODI World Cup trophies across both men's and women's cricket. The first piece of silverware was brought home by Kapil Dev-led India in 1983. India added the second trophy on home soil under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has now lifted the third title at home. India also possesses two T20 World Cup titles (2007, 2024) and as many ICC Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2025).

For Ashwin, the Indian women's team's story of World Cup success ranks above every other World Cup due to its magnitude. According to the 39-year-old, the famous victory will inspire young girls to take up cricket as a serious career option and change the mindset of every single person associated with women's cricket in India.

"I would put this and rate this as an even bigger and colossal achievement than any World Cup we have done and any other World Cup that has been won, because this has the ability to bring the girls out there to practice the game of cricket and take up the sport seriously as a career option. It is going to change the mindset and conditioning of everybody associated with Indian women and Indian women's cricket," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.