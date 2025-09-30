India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Updates: India have been put into bat as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati. The spotlight will be on India opener Smriti Mandhana, who recently slammed the fastest ODI century by an Indian cricketer. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time ever. This is the fourth time India are hosting the Women's World Cup. (Live Scorecard)

