India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Updates: India have been put into bat as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati. The spotlight will be on India opener Smriti Mandhana, who recently slammed the fastest ODI century by an Indian cricketer. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time ever. This is the fourth time India are hosting the Women's World Cup. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati:
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup LIVE: Here come the players!
The India and Sri Lanka players are out onto the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Time for the national anthems first, and then we'll be ready for action! Stay tuned folks, grab your popcorn - the biggest tournament in women's cricket is about to begin.
Women's World Cup LIVE: India's star-studded batting lineup
India have nothing short of a star-studded batting lineup. Smriti Mandhana is the No. 1 WODI batter in the world, while Harmanpreet Kaur averages 51 in World Cups. Pratika Rawal has made a fabulous start to her ODI career, Jemimah Rodrigues is a top talent, and Richa Ghosh is arguably the best powerhitter in the women's game.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE: Sri Lanka playing XI
Sri Lanka XI vs India: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE: India playing XI
India XI vs Sri Lanka: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.
Experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur is not in the lineup. India going with a spin-heavy attack for the first match.
Women's World Cup LIVE: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl! India will bat first then in the opening match of the tournament. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal will have the spotlight on them early on, in a stadium which has never hosted a Women's ODI!
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup LIVE: Toss soon!
We are just a few moments away from toss time in Guwahati. Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead India, Chamari Athapaththu captaining Sri Lanka. Two veteran stalwarts of the women's game kickstarting the World Cup!
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live: Guwahati Pitch Report
Pitch Report, Guwahati: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium usually offers a batting-friendly surface with consistent bounce, enabling batters to play their strokes. However, pacers could find some early assistance thanks to the pace in the wicket. Spinners are likely to come into play as the game progresses and the wicket wears down.
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live: Suryakumar Yadav's Message For Indian Women's Team
After a successful Asia Cup 2025 campaign, Indian men's T20I team captain Suryakumar Yadav's message for the Women in Blue ahead of the ODI World Cup.
A new World Cup journey begins today. Wishing our women’s team all the success - let’s bring the cup home! #TeamIndia— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 30, 2025
India vs Sri Lanka, Women's ODI World Cup Live: Indian Stars In Focus
While there's bound to be a spotlight on Smriti Mandhana, there are a few other Indian stars too who are expected to take up a big responsibility in the tournament. There's of course Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper, while Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Kranti Goud will also be expected to leave their mark in the World Cup.
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Live: India Begin Campaign Against Sri Lanka
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025 opener in Guwahati. India start the campaign among the favourites, but Sri Lanka isn't a side that will let Harmanpreet Kaur's team assert its dominance easily. The Women's World Cup campaign has returned to India after a gap of 12 years. The anticipation is high!