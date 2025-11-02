A new champion awaits as India and South Africa square off in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai. India enters with immense momentum following their historic semi-final chase against Australia, determined to end their long wait for an ICC title on home soil. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will rely on the fluent batting of Jemimah Rodrigues and her potent spin attack. South Africa, led by the tournament's top run-scorer, Laura Wolvaardt, boast the destructive all-round brilliance of Marizanne Kapp. With rain predicted, the dew factor and toss could prove decisive on the high-scoring DY Patil pitch, setting the stage for a dramatic, high-stakes contest.

When will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match take place?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will take place on Sunday, November 2.

Where will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match be held?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match start?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM due to rain delay.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match free?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be televised for free on DD Free dish.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app for free. The Women's World Cup 2025 will also be live streamed for free on ICC.tv in select countries.

