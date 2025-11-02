India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final LIVE: The stage is set! The teams are ready. India to square-off against South Africa in the highly anticipated final match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. The winner at the DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women's Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. It will also be the first Women's Cricket World Cup final that will not feature Australia or England. The title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England to lose by nine runs. (Live Scorecard)

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Updates-