The stage is set! The teams are ready. India to square-off against South Africa in the highly anticipated final match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. The winner at the DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women's Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. It will also be the first Women's Cricket World Cup final that will not feature Australia or England. The title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England to lose by nine runs.
In the semi-finals on Thursday, India defied the odds to end Australia's reign as defending champions by pulling off a record run-chase of 339 runs in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten innings of 127 to guide India home. Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with a vital 89. This was also the highest run-chase in the history of Women's ODI cricket.
A reserve day (Monday) has been kept if no action takes due to rain on Sunday. However, if the play gets washed out on Monday as well, the trophy will be shared between India and South Africa. Such a case would not see a single team being crowned the champions.
Keeping the weather forecast in mind, the organisers have put a reserve day in place. November 03 serves as the reserve day for the Women's World Cup final. Should Sunday yield no play at all, the teams must regroup on Monday to push through and crown a rightful champion.
The ongoing Women's ODI World Cup faced several setbacks due to the rain. Many matches were washed out during the tournament and ahead of the final clash between India and South Africa, all eyes will be on the weather of Navi Mumbai. According to Accuweather, there's a 63% chance of rain in the city. The probability of a thunderstorm is about 13%. Intermittent rain is expected to impact the proceedings of the match, with a stop-start game expected at the DY Patil Stadium.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match between India and South Africa, straight from the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.