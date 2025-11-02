India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: After a historic win over Australia in the semi-final, Team India take on South Africa in the ultimate grand finale clash of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. Indian women's team, who will be playing its third ODI World Cup final, are aiming for their maiden title. In the semi-final, Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127 and propelled India to a stunning five-wicket win in the massive run-chase of 339. This was the highest run-chase in the history of women's ODI cricket.

On the other hand, South Africa registered a big 125-run victory over England in the semi-final match. Laura Wolvaardt was the Player of the Match with her 169-run knock. Apart from her, Marizanne Kapp also took a five-wicket haul and helped Proteas register a dominating win.

India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match take place?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will take place on Sunday, November 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match be held?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match start?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

