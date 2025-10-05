India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: After opening their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. After the fiery encounters in the men's Asia Cup, where India clinched the title after defeating Pakistan in the final, the on-field tensions between the two teams are likely to resurface during the women's match. Following the footsteps of the men's team, Harmanpreet Kaur and co are also likely to snub the handshake or any interaction with the arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women's internationals across formats. India hold a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan's three wins coming only in T20 cricket. In ODIs, India have a 100 per cent record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch Free

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 5 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match will be held at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. India's matches are expected to be aired for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. The Women's World Cup 2025 will also be live streamed for free on ICC.tv in select countries.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)