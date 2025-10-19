India vs England LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: India face England in their crucial Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Indore. India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have left their strategy under the scanner. The combination of five batters, a wicketkeeper, and five bowlers -- three of them all-rounders -- has been India's trusted template through much of this World Cup cycle. But its limitations have been brutally exposed, forcing a rethink as the 'Women in Blue' now stare at a must-win scenario, needing two victories from their remaining three matches to stay alive in the semifinal race.

Under pressure to revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats, India will have to consider adding a sixth bowler to bring more balance to their attack when they face England.

India vs England LIVE Streaming, Women's ODI World Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match take place?

The India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match be held?

The India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will the India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match start?

The India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. India's matches are expected to be aired for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match?

The India vs England, Women's ODI World Cup match will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

