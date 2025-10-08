India's top-order batters will have to shed their diffident ways against a rejuvenated South Africa to instill more momentum into their slow-brewing ICC Women's World Cup campaign in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. A glance at the points table will show India's comfortable second position — the hosts can slip to third if Australia beat Pakistan on Wednesday in Colombo — with two wins from as many games. But beneath that glossy exterior, India have a mounting worry in the lack of runs so far from talismanic Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the energetic Jemimah Rodrigues.

The troika faltered against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, forcing India to rely on the second line in Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma for the rescue act.

India were 124 for six against Lanka and 159 for five against Pakistan, and each of those situations could have been more perilous if the late order batters were not able to guts it out in the middle. A repetition of the script will be disastrous against a more well-equipped side like South Africa, and India need a heftier contribution from their star triumvirate in this game.

If the result does not go in India's favour, it will not only endanger their position on the points table, but will push them to a tighter corner against champions Australia on October 12.

Of course, the Indian management will see the positive side in the outings so far, winning without a major hand from its star batters and might perceive it as the presence of multiple match-winners .

But deep down, they will also accept the need for runs from Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Rodrigues that can be the difference between a good total and winning total against top sides like South Africa or Australia.

But on the other hand, the bowlers have delivered consistently so far for India.

However, they will have to be aware that the ACA-VDCA stadium pitch here might not offer a similar level of bite as the tracks in Guwahati and Colombo.

Deepti Sharma tops the wicket-takers' chart with six scalps, while she received splendid support from fellow spinners Sneh Rana and Sree Charani, and pacer Kranti Gaud, who have been quite impressive.

Amanjot's recovery in focus

India will also be monitoring the recovery of pace-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who missed the match against Pakistan with “illness”, and, if fit, she will replace Renuka Singh Thakur in the eleven.

Amanjot also offers a very handy batting option down the order. India will require all their options ready against the Proteas women.

SA powered to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in their previous game to underline the recuperation from their shambolic 69 all out, and the resultant 10-wicket drubbing by England.

Centurion Tazmin Brits and dependable Sune Luus are back among runs, and they will expect skipper Laura Wolvaardt and veterans Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch to join the party against India.

If their bowling unit consisting of Nonku Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Kapp, Masabata Klaas and Chloe Tyron can summon all its experience, the Indian batting line-up will have an onerous task at hand.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

