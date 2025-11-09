November 2, 2025 will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of Indian cricket. On this day, Team India defeated South Africa in a thrilling grand finale to win their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title. Led by the dynamic Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team made the entire nation proud on the biggest stage. This victory was especially significant as it came after India's third appearance in a World Cup final. Previously, India had reached the finals in 2005 and 2017 but fell short on both occasions.

After the win, the team joyously celebrated on the field, and one gesture left everyone emotional. As Harmanpreet collected the trophy from ICC chairman Jay Shah, the team invited former captains Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra, and ex-pacer Jhulan Goswami to join the celebration.

These legendary cricketers played a pivotal role in elevating Indian women's cricket to new heights. To honor their tremendous contributions, the current team celebrated the World Cup triumph alongside them.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Anjum Chopra spoke about the emotions she felt during the celebration, calling it a "special" moment.

"That moment was very special. For all of us who were present at the ground that day, celebrating with the current lot was just beautiful," Anjum told NDTV.

The former captain further shared that she had been waiting for pacer Renuka Singh Thakur to regain fitness and dominate with her bowling. She also praised youngsters Kranti Goud and Shree Charani for their standout performances.

"It's not that I wasn't expecting anyone to perform, but I had a question mark about Renuka Singh Thakur-when would she be match-fit? Once she was ready, the team knew exactly when to bring her into the Playing XI, and from there she just got better and better," said Anjum.

"What impressed me the most was how Shree Charani and Kranti Goud played in this World Cup. This was their first appearance, and they are just six months into the Indian team. The way these two youngsters performed and delivered at the highest level was remarkable. I wouldn't say I was surprised, but they impressed me more than any senior player in the team," she added.

Notably, spinner Shree Charani took 14 wickets in nine matches, finishing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Meanwhile, pacer Kranti Goud claimed nine wickets in eight games, further cementing her place as a rising star.