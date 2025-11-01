Jemimah Rodrigues scored a sensational century as India pulled off a record run chase against Australia in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal match. Chasing a mammoth target of 339, Jemimah was in sublime form as she remained unbeaten on 127 to guide her team to victory. The 25-year-old stitched together a huge partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur and then added 38 runs for the fourth wicket with Deepti Sharma. During her dressing room speech after the victory, Jemimah revealed that there was a point in the game when she felt that she would not be able to complete the chase. She even shared her concerns with Deepti and said that she was too tired. However, Deepti kept encouraging her from that time on and Jemimah was ultimately able to win the game for her side.

𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐓𝐒 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐬



“When I was inside and around 85, when I was batting, I was really tired. I had spoken to Deepti at that time. I told Deepti, ‘You know Deepu, please keep talking to me, I can't do this'. Every single ball from there, Deepti was cheering and encouraging me. Every ball, she even sacrificed her wicket for my one run. And then she told me, when she was walking back, she was like, 'Koi na, tu match khatam kar ke aa. (No worries, you finish the match)," Jemimah said.

“It wouldn't be possible without partnerships; it wouldn't be possible without special cameos that go unnoticed. But Deepti's knock, Richa's knock, Amanjot's knock, took a lot of pressure off me. Of course, Harmanpreet and I had a great partnership, but in the past, it has always happened that one of us loses our wicket, and we go on to lose the match. But today, this Indian team changed that.”

“Last, but not the least, we have done so much, one more to go,” Jemimah concluded.