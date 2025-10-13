Team India have made life tricky for themselves after a heartbreaking loss to reigning champions Australia in their most recent Women's World Cup 2025 game. India have, therefore, now lost back-to-back matches in the tournament, making their chances of qualification to the semifinals significantly more difficult. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side must win each of their remaining three games - against England, New Zealand and Bangladesh - in order to guarantee a spot in the top four of the standings and secure a semifinals spot.

India currently sit in third spot in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings, meaning victory in all three matches would take them to a healthy total of 10 points.

However, India can qualify even if they don't win all three games if other results go their way.

India, England and New Zealand all face each other in their remaining games, and the results of those matches will have a defining impact on the semifinals race.

England and South Africa - the two teams closest to India in the standings - are also yet to face the tough test against Australia.

As a result, favourable results in other matches could see India qualify by winning only two of their remaining three games.

India also boast a better net run-rate at the moment compared to every team below them, which could come in handy if they end up on similar points with another team.

Meanwhile, India failed to defend a total of 330 against Australia on Sunday. Australia captain Alyssa Healy smashed 142 runs off just 107 balls to guide her team to victory with an over to spare.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the team's late batting collapse, which saw India lose their last six wickets for just 36 runs.

"The way we started, we could have added 30-40 more runs. We missed runs in the last six overs, and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs," said Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

India next face England on Sunday, October 19.