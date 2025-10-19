India was left in a tricky situation at the Women's World Cup after losing yet another close game. Chasing a 289-run target against England in Indore on Sunday, India fell short by four runs. This was India's third straight loss in the Women's World Cup and their road to the semi-finals is now tough. With the win, England joined South Africa and Australia in the last-four stage. Only one spot remains, and here's how India can qualify. Currently, India are at the fourth spot, with four points from five matches (NRR +0.526). Their main competitor for the last four spot is New Zealand (4 points, 5 matches, NRR -0.245).

India next play New Zealand on Thursday, and their last match is against Bangladesh on October 26. If India win both matches, they will qualify for the semi-finals. If India lose to New Zealand, then they would hope the White Ferns lose their last match against England. Then, India would need to beat Bangladesh and advance.

There's a third scenario: If India beat New Zealand and lose to Bangladesh, and then the White Ferns beat England in the last match. In that scenario, the team with the better net run-rate between India and New Zealand will advance.

England held their nerves to edge past India by four runs and book a place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Electing to bat, England rode on skipper Heather Knight's classy 109 off 91 balls - in her 300th international appearance -- to post 288 for 8. Amy Jones contributed a solid 56 .England were cruising at 249 for 3 in the 45th over before India's bowlers, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (4/51) and debutant Shree Charani (2/68), triggered a collapse that saw them lose five wickets in the final five overs.In reply, India mounted a strong chase through captain Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50), but fell agonisingly short at 284 for 6 in their 50 overs.The result gave England their spot in the semifinals alongside Australia and South Africa, while India, having suffered their third straight defeat following losses to South Africa and Australia, are now in a do-or-die situation.India will next face New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.