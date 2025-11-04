Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history as the first captain to lead the Indian women's cricket team to an ICC Women's World Cup title. Team India triumphed with a 52-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs and then bowled the Proteas out for 246. Celebrations erupted across the country as fans lauded the team for securing their maiden ICC title after years of relentless hard work.

This journey to the coveted trophy was anything but easy, and no one understands that better than the families of the players, who stood by them unconditionally. The most touching example of this support was seen moments after the win, when Harmanpreet rushed to her father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, and leapt into his arms to celebrate. In a now-viral video, Harmander proudly lifted his daughter, and the duo shared an emotional, heartwarming moment that left fans teary-eyed.

For those unfamiliar, Harmander is a former sportsman from Punjab and was Harmanpreet's first coach. He has been a pillar of strength throughout her cricketing journey.

After the match, the team was seen handing the trophy to legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami-two stalwarts who laid the foundation for Indian women's cricket and worked tirelessly to elevate it to its current heights. Harmanpreet expressed her emotions about sharing the victory with her former teammates.

"Jhulan Di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket. I used to play with boys, and the school principal picked me up. Within a year, I was representing the country. In those initial days, Anjum (Chopra) also provided me with a lot of support," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"I always remember how Jhulan Di used to take me along with her team. I learned so much from her and passed it on to my team. Both Mithali and Jhulan have been incredible sources of support. I'm very grateful I got to share this special moment with them. It was deeply emotional. I think we all were waiting for this. Finally, we were able to touch this trophy."

